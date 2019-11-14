Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Brother Mac greeted all with a Good Morning. He asked for prayer requests. Brother John opened with prayer for all. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Brother John brought the Sunday School lesson. He used 2nd Thessalonians 2:1-17.

We gathered the coins for Christ. We sang for the Lord some great hymns. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with prayer from Brother Royce. We had specials from Sister Juanita, Sister Peggy, Brother Mac, Sister Sara, and Brother John. Beautiful songs with great messages.

We were blessed to have Brother Ray Dobbs with us to give us a good message from the Lord. He used Scripture from Mark 5:25-28. He opened with prayer. It was a great message from the Lord. We had an altar call. We were dismissed by Brother Royce.

Brother Mac opened the evening service by greeting all. We had prayer requests and Sister Sharron prayed. We sang for the Lord and had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Sister Sharron, Brother Mac and Sister Sara. Brother Ray Dobbs gave us a great message from the Lord. He used Revelations 21:1-4. It was a great blessing. We closed in prayer from Sister Juanita. A great day in the Lord.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.