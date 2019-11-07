Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

November 3 – Brother Mac greeted all with a good morning. We had prayer requests. Brother Mac prayed. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Brother John brought the Sunday School lesson. Brother John opened with prayer. He spoke to us about a new project, Samaritan’s Purse. Samaritan’s Purse provides some Christmas for children. Our Sunday School lesson was found in II Thessalonians 2:1-12. It was about patience and tribulation.

We gathered the coins for Christ and it was time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. Brother Mac prayed. We had some specials and then a great message from Brother Bub Coonce. The message from Hebrews 11:1 was how important faith is. Brother Bub closed in prayer.

The evening service began with prayer requests. We sang for the Lord and had some specials. Brother Bub gave another great message from the Lord. He used Philippians 4:19. We had prayer at the altar for those in need. We were dismissed.

It was a good day in the Lord. Have a great week and be blessed.