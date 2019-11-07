Governor Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions, Fills One County Vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY – This week, Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Greta Bax, of Russellville, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Ms. Bax is the Financial Director of the Missouri AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor – Congress of Industrial Organizations) Dislocated Workers Program. Previously, she served as Chief of Staff for the Office of Missouri State Senator Jacob Hummel – 4th District/St. Louis. Ms. Bax is also a volunteer with the Jefferson City Rape and Abuse Crisis Service. She holds a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts from Drury University in Springfield. Ms. Bax is also currently a Juris Doctorate Candidate at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Catherine Bass Black, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Ms. Black is a Principal with Odgers Berndtson, a global search firm specializing in executive search and leadership advisory consulting. Previously, she held the roles of Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition and Director of Community Affairs for Bass Pro Shops. Ms. Black currently serves on the Board of Directors and the 2019 Executive Committee with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ozark Greenways and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Southern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross. Ms. Black holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and a Master of Business Administration from Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jane Anne Emerson, Columbia, was appointed to the Missouri Brain Injury Advisory Council.

Dr. Emerson is the Director of Pediatric Rehabilitation at Rusk Rehabilitation Center in Columbia. She is also an Assistant Professor of Clinical Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Clinical Child Health at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. Dr. Emerson is currently a member of the American Academy of Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine’s Research Priority Task Force. She is a Diplomate of Pediatrics Rehabilitation and of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Emerson is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine.

Stephanie Garrett, of Sedalia, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Ms. Garrett is a Certified Public Accountant and a Controller and previous Finance Supervisor and Lead Accountant for Nucor. She also has worked as an Assistant Controller for Siegel Roberts Automotive (now known as SRG Global), a Financial Analyst for Camping World Inc., and a Staff Accountant/Auditor for BKD, LLP. Ms. Garrett holds a master’s degree in professional accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

Eric Hart, of Columbia, was appointed to the Missouri Brain Injury Advisory Council.

Dr. Hart is a Licensed Psychologist in Columbia and a Clinical Associate Professor with the Department of Health Psychology at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is also the Department’s Associate Chair and Director of Neuropsychology. Dr. Hart currently serves as President of the Brain Injury Association of Missouri, Chair of the American Psychological Association’s Communications Committee, and Associate Director of the Acute Effects of Neurotrauma Research Consortium. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois; a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois; and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago.

Samuel Murphy, of Birch Tree, was appointed as the Shannon County Coroner.

Mr. Murphy is the owner of Murphy’s Plumbing LLC and also works part-time maintenance for Birch Tree Housing. Previously, he worked for the city of Birch Tree and the Mountain View Birch Tree School District. Mr. Murphy has been a volunteer with the Birch Tree Volunteer Fire Department since 1988, completing First Responder and Firefighter I and II training and currently serving as Fire Chief. He is also President of the Oak Forrest Cemetery Board and a member of the Birch Tree Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Murphy is a graduate of Liberty High School in Mountain View.

Betty Jean Sisco, of Pacific, was appointed to the Missouri Brain Injury Advisory Council.

Ms. Sisco is a certified Physician Assistant (PA) with the St. Louis Neuropathy and Pain Relief Center. She previously worked as a PA for James T. Merenda, MD, LLC and Western Anesthesiology Associates, Inc. Ms. Sisco holds a Master of Medical Science from Saint Louis University.

Darla Wierzbicki, of Excelsior Springs, was appointed to the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners.

Ms. Wierzbicki is retired from the Excelsior Springs License Office where she served eight years as a manager. Previously, she worked for the Richmond License Office and as an office manager in a doctor’s office. Ms. Wierzbicki is a graduate of Excelsior Springs High School.