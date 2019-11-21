Governor Announces Weight Allowance for Heavier Than Normal Loads of Heating Fuel

JEFFERSON CITY – Monday, Governor Mike Parson announced an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of heating fuel such as propane, natural gas, and heating oil to travel on Missouri highways in relief of current supply issues in the central United States.

The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to the specifications of the tank type being operated or 10 percent more than a commercial motor vehicle’s licensed weight on Missouri highways, whichever results in the lower weight.

The waiver remains in effect through December 20, 2019. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to the following:

A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10 percent above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle OR up to the specifications of the tank type being operated, whichever results in the lower overall loaded vehicle weight;

This allowance applies within the state of Missouri. If moving interstate, drivers must operate according to the laws of the state they’re in;

Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;

When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;

Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.

All other traffic regulations remain in place.

Drivers who plan to travel under the conditions of the allowance should first consider the weight ratings of the tires on their vehicle. Regulations pertaining to vehicle parts are not waived.

Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org or download the free app at Google Play or the Apple Store for up-to-date road closure information.