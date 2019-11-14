Gentryville– Ella May Daugherty

November 1 – My goodness, we’ve had a bit of winter this past week. That frost this morning looked like a snow.

I spent from Saturday, Oct. 5th through Friday, Oct. 18th in Moberly. Debbie picked me up, then she and Shelby brought me home. They stayed until Sunday. Patty came down on Saturday. We went for lunch at Rockbridge, then drove on to Hodgson Mill. We stopped at Dora and ate pie. Tracy came over awhile Saturday evening.

I had a doctor’s appointment in Springfield on the 23rd. Tracy took me. I spent the night before with Tracy, David & Devin. Hannah had spent a few days at home the week before.

One day while at Debbie’s we took a drive up in Iowa and ate lunch at a little town, Centerville. There are a lot of Amish up there.

Bertha & Dean Scherer had supper with Yevette & Marvin on Wednesday night. Then Bertha visited me this morning.

Get well wishes to all who are not feeling well, especially my sister, Ann Collins. I just heard that Thelma Jo Stephens has passed away.

Birthday greetings go out this month to: My niece, Linda Owens on the 8th; my grandson Aaron Chambers on the 14th; another niece, Janet Smith on the 17th and her husband, Paul.

Thought for the day: Trusting God is reason enough to be joyful.