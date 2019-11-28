Gentry – Charlotte Reich

November 25 – We started in Sunday School class by finishing the story and miracle of Moses leading the Israelites across the Red Sea with God as his guide; then destroying the Egyptians and Pharaoh’s army.

Happy Anniversary wishes go out to Joanne and Pete Lawrence for 48 years of marriage.

Gentry singers sang to a good crowd Sunday afternoon at the nursing home. We visited with Suzann Sanders and Ruth Evans. Evelyn Cantwell was there visiting also.

Our special song was by Ramona Henning.

Our Wednesday night Service is dismissed due to Thanksgiving.

Remember Joanne Welker’s shoulder is giving her problems (Bobbie Miller and Sue Thomas have been helping play the piano) when we pray and all the other prayer requests.

Visiting with Wendell and Virginia Deo for the Thanksgiving Holiday were their son and wife from Iowa.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from 11 Corinthians 10. Casting down imaginations and every high thing that exaleth itself against the knowledge of God. Everything we do is because of our thoughts. We can be transformed by the renewing of our minds by God.

Congratulations goes out to the Ava Bears for their win.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.