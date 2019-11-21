Gentry – Charlotte Reich

November 17 – Opening service with prayer and singing by Joie Welker.

In our Sunday School class, we studied the passage of the Israelites crossing of the Red Sea. What a Miracle. First, God doesn’t lead us into situations that are hopeless. His purpose for us and in everything we experience is his glory and honor.

Our special songs were by Keira Waldron and one by Ramona Henning.

Next Sunday, November 24, Gentry will be singing at the nursing home at 2:00 p.m.

Let us come before the presence of the Lord with Thanksgiving, worship and the singing of his praises. Humble ourselves before God; He deserves it.

A good crowd enjoyed our Thanksgiving dinner and good fellowship after church.

The Ava Bears will be playing Lamar this coming weekend. We are proud of these boys. Go Bears!