Genevieve A. Bruner

Genevieve Ann Bruner (Gene to her friends), 75 years, 10 months, 3 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on November 17, 2019 at her home with her caregivers by her side.

She was born January 14, 1944 in Brown Branch, Missouri to Monte Clinton and Helen (McDade) Bruner.

There will be a Memorial Service for Gene on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to Heart of the Hills Food Pantry in Ava. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.