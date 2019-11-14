Four Sentenced to Department of Corrections

From the office of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney

During law day with Judge Craig Carter on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Justin Bond, 40 West Plains, received six years in prison for 2nd-degree burglary. The offense occurred in May 2019 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Terrie Deering, 62, Ava, received 120 days in the Department of Corrections Institutional Treatment Program for possession methamphetamine after admitting to violating her probation. The initial offense occurred in December 2016 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Clayton Grogan, 32, Mtn. Grove, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. The initial offense occurred in July 2015 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Cole Nelson, 31, Norwood, received four years in prison for resisting arrest after admitting to violating his probation. The initial case occurred in July 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There were 80 criminal cases on the docket with 73 being felonies. There were 14 felony guilty pleas, three misdemeanor guilty pleas and four probations revocations. One failure to appear warrant was issued.