Faith Meets Foster Focuses On Christmas

By Donna Dixon

Faith Meets Foster volunteers are working with Children’s Division to fulfill Christmas wish lists for area foster children. For those who choose to sponsor a foster child, gifts should be turned in by or before the groups next meeting which will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 at Awakening Church. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Those who attend the meeting will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to Silver Dollar City (SDC). This offers a chance to see those fancy lights for FREE! and a great time to drop off the gifts for the Christmas party.

The beg, buy or borrow challenge –– anyone who shows up to the meeting with a new carjack will gain five extra entries into the SDC ticket drawing. The last couple of months, children’s division workers have been sidelined multiple times with flat tires, new jacks would help them tremendously. The ones currently in use have are not functioned correctly.

Last but not least, the group is looking for a few good men! We have been approached about hosting a class on basic car maintenance and providing information about things such as checking fluids, changing a tire or the oil. If you could help with this, please let me know so we can get something put together.

Faith Meets Foster is a faith-based group of volunteers working with Children’s Division to better the lives of foster children and families. For more information visit our Facebook page by putting faithmeetsfoster in the search box.