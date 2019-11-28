Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

November 24 – Hello to all of you from here on our mountain. It has been a while since I have written. I know that everyone has been keeping very busy, and lots of sickness going around. Francis and I both had surgery but we are on the mend now and so ready for family time. I sure appreciate everyone that came to visit and called to check on me.

 Our singing was Friday night, and once again I was reminded how God is always there to take care of things even before we know we need them. I went not knowing how long I would stay and Sue came and what a blessing because she took over playing for me. It was a good night of good singing and fellowship.

Sunday was our Thanksgiving dinner. We had a good crowd for church and a table full of food. God does provide.

It is getting closer and closer to Christmas programs so time to get serious about practices. I always love helping and watching the kids when they do their plays. I hope everyone gets a chance to go see at least one or two. But more importantly, I hope you truly give thanks right now for all God gives you and then start celebrating the real reason for the Christmas season.

Until next time. Merry Christmas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR