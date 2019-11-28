Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

November 24 – Hello to all of you from here on our mountain. It has been a while since I have written. I know that everyone has been keeping very busy, and lots of sickness going around. Francis and I both had surgery but we are on the mend now and so ready for family time. I sure appreciate everyone that came to visit and called to check on me.

Our singing was Friday night, and once again I was reminded how God is always there to take care of things even before we know we need them. I went not knowing how long I would stay and Sue came and what a blessing because she took over playing for me. It was a good night of good singing and fellowship.

Sunday was our Thanksgiving dinner. We had a good crowd for church and a table full of food. God does provide.

It is getting closer and closer to Christmas programs so time to get serious about practices. I always love helping and watching the kids when they do their plays. I hope everyone gets a chance to go see at least one or two. But more importantly, I hope you truly give thanks right now for all God gives you and then start celebrating the real reason for the Christmas season.

Until next time. Merry Christmas.