Drury’s New Three-Story Building to House the Breech School of Business Administration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University is moving forward with the first building project of its campus master plan. This new academic building will bolster the interdisciplinary learning and teaching of the Your Drury Fusion academic experience, and it will be the new home of the Breech School of Business and other academic disciplines.

The three-story, 54,772-square-foot Enterprise Center will house business and political science academic programs, as well as high-tech student collaborative spaces, the Cox Compass Center, and an executive conference center. It will be located on the southeast corner of Central Street and Drury Lane, currently a surface parking lot. The project also features an 11,000-square-foot Center for Executive Education attached by a colonnade to the main building. This conference center and flexible event space will be used extensively by the entire Drury campus as well as the Springfield community.

A groundbreaking is expected at the end of the current academic year.

“The Enterprise Center is the next major step forward in Drury’s campus master plan,” says Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd. “It will not only be a space that will allow our incredible business programs to continue to shine, but also a lynchpin academic space for the Your Drury Fusion curriculum.”

The Enterprise Center will be the first major new construction project on the Drury campus in nearly a decade. The space will:

Promote interdisciplinary learning by providing a new home for the Breech School of Business Administration and the Department of Political Science and International Affairs.

Reflect an emphasis on entrepreneurship and innovation that keenly balances learning-by-studying with learning-by-doing: the ethos of the new Your Drury Fusion curriculum.

House the Robert and Mary Cox Compass Center, which brings together academic advising, career planning and development, and academic life coaching in one-stop-shop for students.

Drury has selected Nabholz as the general contractor. Nabholz is one of the largest construction managers at risk/general contractors in the region. Based in Arkansas with an office in Springfield, the firm has had a presence in the Ozarks for more than 40 years and uses an extensive network of local subcontractors.

Urban design and architecture firm Cooper Robertson, which developed Drury’s campus master plan, and Trivers, based in St. Louis, will design the building.

Drury has also hired Jenny McCool as its internal point person for the project. She began her duties as Owner’s Design and Construction Representative in October. McCool is responsible for working with architects, engineers, and contractors on behalf of Drury University on the 25-year master plan.

McCool is an accomplished construction industry professional with more than 15 years of construction experience, management, and leadership, including 10 years in higher education. Her most recent employment was with EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, as senior project manager in facilities. She received “The Future Leader of the Year” award from the National Association of Women in Construction in 2014.