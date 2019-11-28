Drury University to Launch Athletic and Marching Bands in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Nov. 20 — Beginning next year, Drury University students will have the opportunity to participate in a new athletic band program, which will include a marching and parade band plus a color guard.

The university is expanding its high-quality fine arts programs with the move; bolstering its tradition of giving students the opportunity to follow their passions while preparing for their profession – the ethos of the new Your Drury Fusion curriculum. Scholarships will be available for students who participate.

The new athletic band and color guard are expected to march in local parades, perform at community events, and elevate the exciting atmosphere of Drury athletics events. In time, the band and color guard might also perform showcases at regional high school marching band competitions.

While the new athletic band offering is expected to draw additional music majors to the university, it also gives students who participated in band during high school a way to continue their passion for instrumental music while studying at Drury, regardless of their chosen major. An athletic band also serve the needs of music education students by providing them with additional hand-on learning experiences. The new band will join Drury’s existing instrumental music groups that include jazz combos, chamber orchestra and wind ensemble.

“Drury is the perfect place for a program like this,” says Allin Sorenson, dean of the School of Communication & Fine and Performing Arts. “It’s going to be fun and challenging yet structured in a way that allows students to explore other passions and academic interests, too. Drury students are the kind of people who want to do a little bit of everything, and we welcome that passion in our music programs and throughout our campus.”

“The athletics department is excited to partner with the new director of athletic bands to help create an exciting game-day environment for our fans,” says Corey Bray, director athletics. “The creation of a marching band will be a win-win for Drury as our current and future students will have the opportunity cultivate their passion for music while representing the university at various events in the region.”

Drury is seeking to hire a full-time director to lead the new athletic and marching band efforts. Those interested in the position can learn more at: www.drury.edu/jobs.