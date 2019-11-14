Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of November 1, to November 8, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and answered 93 Calls for Service and had 34 Arrests and Bookings. Currently there are 33 inmates incarcerated at the Douglas County Jail.

On November 2, 2019, Deputy Schupbach made a traffic stop on a vehicle that resulted in an arrest for a DWI. There were numerous individuals inside the vehicle, so MSHP assisted in transporting to the Douglas County Jail. Deputy Harley assisted Schupbach in inventory of the stopped vehicle and discovered approximately 8 pounds of marijuana. Christopher Sharp, age 54, of Lees Summit, MO, was charged with DWI Persistent Felony E and Delivery of Controlled Substance Felony C. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only and Sharp has since posted bond.

On November 4, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was doing CPS compliance checks and found Bennett Tabor as being non-compliant. Upon inventory at the jail, Tabor was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a Failure to Obey Judge’s Order warrant, with no bond, as well as an additional warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony D, with bond set at $15,000 cash only. Tabor is still incarcerated at the Douglas County Jail.