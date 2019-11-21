Douglas County MU Extension Council Accepting Nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the January 20th-26th election of the Douglas County University of Missouri Extension Council members, according to Council Chairman David Meier.

Council members are elected or appointed to two-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms. Nominees must be at least 18 and must reside in the district from which they are selected. Nominations must be made prior to December 9th.

“We want nominees who are interested in education and the progress of our community,” Mr. Meier said. “The resources of the University of Missouri System and Lincoln University are available to us. We need active council members to help plan educational programs and to work with University of Missouri Extension specialists.”

Nominations may be made through the council chairman or the county extension center. Nominees will be contacted to secure their permission to place their names on the January 20th-26th ballot.

University of Missouri Extension offers educational programs in categories such as agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H) and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops.

Information or literature about University of Missouri Extension programs is available at the Douglas County extension center located in the Douglas County Courthouse at 203 E. Lincoln Avenue, at our web site: http://extension.missouri.edu/douglas, and on our Facebook page: facebook.com/douglascountyextensioncenter/.