Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, November 22, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 11/21/2019
Total Receipts: This Week: 2,086 Last Week: 1,727 Year Ago: 951
Douglas County Livestock Auction will be closed Thursday, November 28, 2019 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to 3.00 lower, Slaughter cows and bulls 2.00 to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate, supply heavy. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 44% Heifers, 13% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls,); 8% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 94% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 26%.
Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News
MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter
Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618
www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn
https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820