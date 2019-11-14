Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, November 7, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle We.

Receipts: 1250 Last Week: 849 Year Ago: 0

Compared to a light test last week, steer and heifer calves steady, except 500-600lbs 2.00 to 6.00 higher, yearlings steady. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand and supply moderate. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 45% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 6000 lbs was 27%.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter

Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618

