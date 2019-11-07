Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Thursday, October 31 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for October 31, 2019.

Receipts: 849 Last Week: 1,031 Year Ago: 0

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows and bulls 5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 36% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (99% Cows, 12% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 42%.

For complete market report, see Douglas County Livestock Auction

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter

Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618

www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820