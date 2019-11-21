Diane Herd, 64, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville. Burial will follow the service at Center Point Cemetery.

Diane was born on June 28, 1955 in Springfield, the daughter of Amon and Jean Owens Herd. She was a member of Parkade Baptist Church, Columbia for 45 years. Diane retired from the University of Missouri in administration at Jesse Hall after 32 years of service. She was an avid University of Missouri Tiger and St. Louis Cardinal fan. She loved spending time traveling with her family.

Diane is survived by her mother, Jean of Columbia; brother, David Herd of Columbia; sister-in-law, Treva Herd of Springfield; nephew, Nick Herd and wife, Jen, of Hallsville; great niece and nephew, Reagan and Landon and numerous cousins.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.