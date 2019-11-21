Dewey Short Visitor Center Seasonal Changes

BRANSON, Mo. – The Dewey Short Visitor Center will close for the season Dec. 01 and will reopen Mar. 03, 2020. The surrounding grounds, picnic facility, and 2.2-mile asphalt Lakeshore Trail to Table Rock Lake State Park will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2020 Dewey Short Visitor Center Hours are as follows:

Dec. 01, 2019 – March 2, 2020: Closed for the season

Mar. 03, 2020 – May 23, 2020: Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Mondays) May 24, 2020 – Sept. 12, 2020: Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 13, 2020 – Nov. 30, 2020: Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Sundays and Mondays)

For more information, please call the visitor center at 501-340-1943.