JEFFERSON CITY –– Current River State Park invites you to celebrate a Country Christmas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30. Come make nature-inspired decorations and gifts and enjoy hot apple cider and cookies.

Current River State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 23 miles south of Salem and approximately 15 miles north of Eminence. For more information, call Current River State Park at 573-751-1224.