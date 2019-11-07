County Moves Funds from Law Enforcement Sales Tax to General Revenue

Douglas County Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, and District No. 2 Commissioner Lawson Curtis voted to approve a transfer of funds from the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund in the amount of $126,493.86 on Monday, Nov. 4. The amount was moved into the General Revenue Fund.

The transfer amount was budgeted for 2019 and will be used to cover operational expenses. According to Karry Davis, County Clerk, the budgeted transfer will occur once a year.

Construction of a cell tower on county property started on Monday this week. The installation site is located one block east of the courthouse, at the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and South Mansfield Road. The county contract is with Verizon Wireless.