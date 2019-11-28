County Line – Veda Bushong

November 25 – Get well wished to Bryse Dodson. He had flu that went to pneumonia. He stayed with David and Donna Sunday night.

Donna Dodson was here on Monday. David was sick on Monday and missed work. Donna came by on Wednesday also.

Lisa Hensley of Hartville visited me on Saturday. Donna and Macee Breeding were also here. After Lisa left we went to the store.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Thursday and said she and Johnnie would be here for Thanksgiving.

Joanne Lafferty and Charlee and Donna visited Melanie Breeding, Macee and Megan on Saturday to watch the football game on TV.

Quin Breeding went to the football game in Lamar with his friend Nick Lawler and family on Saturday.

Maggie Potter spent Sunday night with Macee Breeding.

Reece Goforth and August of Springfield visited family and friends on Sunday.

Happy Birthday in December to Bentley Iott, Mike Dodson, Twila Pool, Joan Anderson, CJ Rackley and Quin Breeding. I wish you many more.

I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.