County Line – Veda Bushong

David and Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding went to Springfield on Monday. Donna had a doctor appointment and Macee picked up her new glasses. It was getting slick by the time they left.

David was sick Monday night and stayed home from work.

Donna and Macee came by on Monday. They came on Wednesday after school and put my Fall stuff away. It kept blowing off the porch.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Monday.

Sandy Rackley of Tennessee called me on Tuesday.

I have several family deer hunting. Hallee Porter killed her first deer on Saturday. Keith & Melanie Breeding, Mike Dodson, Bryse, Chase Dodson, Cassandra Cornett & Ruger are all hunting.

Keith & Melanie Breeding, Lionel & Leslie Potter, Adam and Tillie Fowler, Jimmy & Joanna Potter all went to Branson for supper on Saturday evening.

Megan Goforth visited family over the weekend. She took Macee, Donna, and me to supper and grocery shopping Saturday evening. Donna and Macee went to the school play afterwards.

Quin Breeding and Bryse Dodson had basketball practice on Saturday afternoon.

Reece Goforth & August of Springfield visited family and friends on Sunday.

Lisa Hensley stopped by on Saturday.

Amy Croney of Marshfield called me on Saturday.

David and Donna visited June Dodson in Springfield on Saturday. They had lunch and did some shopping.