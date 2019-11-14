County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson came on Monday and took me to Springfield to the kidney doctor. I got a good report.

I had a lot of company this week. Those here were Debra Reed, Tiffany Ayala, Gabi and Adela, Brittany Torres & Lynnox, Mike Strong & Lori of Kansas, Lyn & Linda Rogers, Leland and Connie Bushong of Illinois, Ronnie and Amy Croney & family of Marshfield, Sheri Pool of Branson, Sandy Rackley of Tennessee, Mike Dodson, Melanie Breeding, Quin, Macee, Donna Dodson, Butch & Diane Davis of Ava.

There was a big crowd at Jo Stephens, visitation and several at the funeral & cemetery.

The rest of my company left Saturday night and all made it home okay.

Get well wishes to Rheba Pool.

Macee Breeding spent Friday night with David and Donna. Reece Goforth & August visited David & Donna on Sunday. Morgan Clements also stopped by there.

Megan Goforth visited Keith & Melanie, Quin, and Macee over the weekend.

Chase Dodson killed a 9 point buck this week.