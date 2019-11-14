Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Mabel Everett was top winner in the Pitch Tournament last Tuesday.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the Center will host the Thanksgiving meal.

The Old Farmer sez: “Sometimes you get and sometimes you get got.”

Come by and say hello. We’ll greet you with a smile and a cheery hello back. We’ll soon have a TV screen mounted on the wall and be able to have a light exercise class with small weights. You can come by anytime for a game of cards or practice your pool shooting.

If you need home-delivered meals, stop by and talk to Wanda, or call for an appointment at 683-5712. Treva is here on Thursdays to help with Medicare Enrollment.

Put coconut oil in the skillet when cooking kale, it makes scraping leftover residue into the trash can much easier.

Bingo is held at noon on Friday, Nov. 15 and is sponsored by Season’s Hospice.

From my Mom’s Bible – Worry is wasting today’s time to clutter up tomorrow’s opportunities with yesterday’s troubles.

T.O.P.S. meets in the basement every Tuesday afternoon, 2:00 p.m.

Someone stopped by here and asked where the License Bureau was located. We told him. We’re glad to help people out. Driver’s exams are now given at the new City Hall, on Thursdays.

We must say hello to Robert, Brad and Tylor, from Licking, who read our column.

The only exercise I’ve done this month is running out of money.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.