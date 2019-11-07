Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

Five tables showed up to play in the Pitch Tournament and everyone enjoyed time together. Winners were Connie Osburn, Lena Hutchison and Marshall Stone.

You know you’re getting older when you sit in a rocking chair and can’t get it going.

The Old Farmer sez: “Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.”

Remember we will be closed Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, and Tuesday, Nov. 12 for re-waxing the floors. No Monday Night Music either.

I hate it when I mean to buy seedless grapes, but instead, I accidently get . . . Oreos.

Do you need to lose some pounds before Thanksgiving and Christmas? Come join T.O.P.S. They meet each Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 in the basement.

Like to play pinochle? Come on down at noon each Thursday and join in.

From my Mom’s Bible — Don’t grumble because you don’t have what you want; be thankful you don’t get what you deserve.

Sometimes you might feel like no one’s there for you, but you know who’s always there for you? Laundry. Laundry will always be there for you.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.