Correction: Governors Christmas Tree Ceremony Tentatively Set for 12/9

In the November 14th edition of the Douglas County Herald, we ran an article on page B1 entitled “Governor and First Lady to Light Mansion Christmas Trees November 30”.

That’s incorrect.

According to Stephanie Whitaker, Communications Specialist for the Office of Missouri Governor, the Governor’s Capitol Christmas Tree Ceremony is tentatively set for Monday, Dec. 9.

The Governor’s Mansion Candlelight Tour dates are Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7th.

The 40-foot outdoor Christmas tree is lit during the opening ceremony on December 6th.

We regret any confusion our error caused and will confirm these dates as soon as we hear again from the Office of the Governor.