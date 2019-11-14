Corps Releases Through Spillway at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – Last Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District made spillway releases from Table Rock Dam to pass inflow from Beaver Lake water releases and runoff from the most recent rain event.

The Corps opened four gates two-feet each and three gates one-foot each releasing about 11,000 cubic feet per second as well as a 4,000 c.f.s release from the power generation turbines for a total combined release of 15,000 c.f.s.

These minimized water releases are required to ensure the lake does not exceed its flood storage capacity.

Daily lake information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.