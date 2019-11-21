Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Nov. 6. Awarded contracts include bridge improvements, bridge replacements and pavement improvements.

Contracts include the following:

• A $716,823 contract was awarded to Lehman Construction, LLC., for a bridge replacement on Route 38 over Evening Shade Creek in Wright County.

This bridge is included in Gov. Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program passed by the Missouri General Assembly during its 2019 session. The program appropriated $50 million in state general revenue to fund 45 high priority bridge projects throughout the state.

• A $1,471,365 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for the following work:

– Resurfacing on Z from Route N to Route 61 and bridge rehabilitation on the Interstate 55 overpass in Ste. Genevieve County, and;

– Resurfacing on Route A from Route U to Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County.

• A $4,589,414 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC., for the following work:

– Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route H from Old Fredericktown Road in Farmington, Missouri, to Route AA in St. Francois County;

– Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route B from near National Guard Drive in Perryville, Missouri, to Interstate 55 in Perry County;

– Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route K from Point View Drive in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Route D in St. Francois County;

– Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route NN from Route N to Route 221 in St. Francois County;

– Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route AA from Route H to Pendelton Road, located south of Farmington, Missouri, in St. Francois County, and;

– Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route B from Interstate 55 to Apple Creek in Perry County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).