Civil War Group Meets Nov. 21 at Historium

The second meeting of the new Civil War Interest Group at the Ozark County Historium will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

During the initial meeting, the group decided the focus of the Nov. 21 meeting will be Violent Events in Ozark County during the Civil War.

Those who would like to share their family’s story, or learn more about what went on in Ozark County during that disastrous time is invited to join the group discussion of sharing and coffee.

The meetings are open to anyone who would like to participate, and the Historium is easily handicapped accessible. Meetings are expected to last about 90 minutes.

For more information, email Marc Ramsey at marcusd1949@gmail.com or call 417-546-7170. Contact the Historium at 417-679-2400 or ozarkco1@ozarkcountyhistory.org.