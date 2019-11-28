Caney News – Janice Lafferty

November 13 – Wednesday evening Caney met to praise the Lord and study His word.

Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Brother Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Jack read Psalm 40.

When we turn to Christ, He will bring us out of a horrible pit. He will set our feet on a solid rock. When we stray, He forgives and helps us out of the mess we have made. We have a loving Father who loves, forgives and metes out discipline as we need it.

Great scripture was read and discussed. The world needs to hear and do what the Bible through Christ says.

Sunday School opened with singing. Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Sister Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Brother Jack read 1 Peter 1:3-12 for our devotion. We should rejoice in the salvation Christ gave us. Telling others about Him. We have a place reserved in Heaven when we accept Christ.

After Sunday School, Happy Birthday was sung to our pastor, Bill Austin. God bless him.

Praise and worship began with a testimony by Jeff Shipley.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music was by Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin.

Pastor Bill brought our message. His scripture was Mark 4:35-41. Does Jesus really care? He asks us to cast all our cares on Him, so yes he cares. He came to give us life eternal.

Sunday evening service began with singing praises to the Lord.

Pastor Bill welcomed everyone. We have many concerns. Brother Bill took our concerns to the Lord in prayer.

Singing special music was Kathleen Chaney and her grandsons. Such a blessing.

Brother Jim Lafferty was the speaker Sunday evening. His scripture was Lamentations 5.

Prayer is the most powerful, important, useful things God has given us. Prayer changes things. Let’s band together and pray for our families, military and nation, our schools and churches, even.

Christ is coming soon. We better be ready. We are in a famine in our nation. People have stopped worshiping God and believing His Word. Christians, we need to be about the Father’s business. Prayer is the beginning. Remember the blessings He has given you. And want that for others. Pray.

November 20 – Caney Church met, singing praises to the Lord. We study God’s Word and try to learn more.

Brother Jim Lafferty led the service. Brother Bill Austin led in prayer.

Jim read John 17.

The only true God is Christ. And He prayed for us. He loves us so much. He not only prayed for us, He also died for us.

We had a good discussion. All read scriptures and had interesting thoughts.

Sunday School opened, singing praises to the Lord. Brother Jack Essary welcomed every one. We have so many concerns. God can hear and answer. Brother Jeff Shipley led in prayer.

Jack read Psalms 90 for our devotion. Our time is short here. Let’s make the decision to follow Christ so we can go to a better place.

After a good Sunday School lesson, service continued with praise and worship. Then there was a time of testimony from Elsie Combs, Jim Lafferty, Roger Harmon, and Jeff Shipley.

We then praised the Lord in congregational singing. Special music came from Melba Austin and Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from I Cor 15:54-58.

When we trust in the Lord we can have victory. We should lift our hands and hearts in thankfulness to the Lord. He has brought us through so much. He has blessed us in so many ways.

Teaching what the Bible says about right and wrong – how it says the things we should do for Him. Jesus is the Master of this world. One day we will face Him. Let’s sow the seeds of Christ.

A message the world needs to hear.

Come worship with us at Caney. You will be welcome.