Caney News – Janice Lafferty

November 3 – Caney church went to the revival at Bradleyville Baptist Sunday evening and Wednesday evening. We truly enjoyed it. God blessed in the services.

Sunday morning service began with singing. Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Brother Jeff Shipley took our concerns to the Lord in prayer.

Jack read James 1:12-18 for our devotion. God has given us eternal life if we follow Him. We should tell others.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Janice Lafferty. God bless.

Praise and Worship began with a time of testimony from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Hi Lambeth, and Bill Austin.

Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Speaking for us this morning was Brother Jack Essary. His Scripture was Phil 2:1-5, 3:13-21 Showing love to others as a witness for Christ. Trying daily to improve ourselves so others will want to follow Him. Tell them every knee will bow and every tongue will confess Christ. Our country is torn apart. If we come together in unity we can put it back together. Let’s be lights in this dark perverse nation. Press toward the mark for the prize. The ones you win to Christ might be your family. Let’s decide to follow Christ.

A message from the word.

Brother Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Brother Dean Dunn led in prayer.

Singing tonight was Sister Safina Dunn.

We were blessed to have the Gideons represented and sharing their good work.

There were testimonies from Jack Essary, Dean Dunn, Jim Lafferty. Brother Chuck Pennel shared how the Gideon’ Witness to people around the world through the distribution of Bibles. It was a blessing have them.

November 10 – Sunday School at Caney began with singing. Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Sister Melba Austin took our concerns to the Lord in prayer.

Brother Jack read Corinthians 5:1-10 for our devotion. Judgment is coming. Are you ready?

Praise and worship began with testimonies by Vanessa Mills, Janice Lafferty, Jeff Shipley and Jim Lafferty.

Service continued with congregational singing. Then there was special music from Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His Scripture was II Chronicles 1:14-17.

Why do we want to serve and thank God? There is so much He has done for us. He has saved us from eternal death. We accept Him. Be thankful for His blessing on you. After a good message we had a great meal and a wonderful time of fellowship.

Afternoon service began with singing praises to the Lord. Melissa Harmon sang a special.

Brother Heath Kirklin brought the message. He spoke about being thankful always. A good thing to think about.

Come worship with us.