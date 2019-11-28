Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Former Hagale Employee Breakfast on Saturday, November 30, at Haro Brothers, at 9:30 a.m.

***

Mark your calendars. We’re bringing the Farm Hands Quartet of Nashville, Tennessee to our area once again. Come join us for a fun filled evening Saturday, December 14th. Enjoy the season with games and crafts beginning at 4:00 p.m. followed by supper at 5:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Come and join a tremendous evening of fun, food, and frolic. Fruitland Road Country Church, 9925 N. Farm Road 173, Springfield, MO 65803

***