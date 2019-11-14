Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries 417-351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held in inclement weather.

Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Ava Lions Club Saturday, Nov. 16, 12-3 p.m. Hosted by Thornfield House of Prayer. To RSVP, call Judy at 683-0450 by Nov. 9th. Everyone welcome.

Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri Tribe District #9 meeting on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Library Center (room A), 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO. Questions? Contact camtmedia@outlook.com

Ozarks Native Plant Society meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the MCD Office in West Plains. The topic: Shortleaf Pine restoration efforts on the Mark Twain National Forest. For more information call 417-257-7544.

Garry Hall Senior will be preaching and singing at Oldfield Full Gospel Church on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:00 p.m. 9-1t

Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society’s Genealogy Library will be closing for the winter on Nov.22.

