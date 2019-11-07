Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

The Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society will meet Friday, November 8 at 1:00p.m. at the Genealogy Library for business meeting and officer installation.

Ava Area Ambulance District Board Monthly Meeting second Thursday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

FREE Thanksgiving Dinner at the Ava Lion’s Club on Saturday, November 16 at 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. To RSVP, call 683-0450 by November 9. Hosted by Thornfield House of Prayer.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting on the third Tuesday of the month, November 19, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

Douglas County Extension Council Meeting, on the third Wednesday, November 20, at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava.

