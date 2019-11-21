Breedon – David Williams & Evelyn Harper

November 17 – Opening service began with Cub reading the 128th Psalms. Then Evelyn said the morning prayer. The adults read and studied Psalms 37 through 40 while Sue Thomas took the children to their class to study and read about our Lord.

David took up the morning offering and Jaclyn took up the Penny March fund. David said the prayer over the offering.

Specials were sung by Sue Thomas and grandchildren, Ronnie and Sue Thomas, and Wilma. Then Judy Willis sang two songs. We were blessed from the song service.

Our Pastor read from 1st Peter chapter 5:1-9. We are so blessed to have a Chief Shepherd to lead us through the trials and temptations of this life.

Ronnie Thomas said the closing prayer and we dismissed.

On Friday, December 13, we will be having our monthly Singing and Thanksgiving / Christmas dinner. We invite you all to come join us for singing and a great meal. God bless you until next week.