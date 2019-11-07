Breedon – David Williams & Evelyn Harper

November 3 – What a beautiful day to serve the Lord we had today. Services began with Cub reading the 131st Psalm, then Wilma said the morning prayer.

The adults studied from Psalm’s 26 – 32 for Sunday School. David took up the morning offering and also the children’s penny march. We missed Jaclyn. There were no birthday or anniversaries for the week.

After singing several songs Ronnie & Sue Thomas, Judy Willis and David Williams sang a special. Then Judy and Kerry sang a special.

Pastor Cub then brought the morning message from John, the 2nd chapter. “The first miracle at the wedding was turning the water into wine.” The invitation was given by David and Sue Thomas.

We have canceled the evening service for the remainder of the winter months. It gets so dark and when bad weather comes it’s hard to get into the church; so we canceled evening service. Many will go to other churches on Sunday nights.

Our monthly singing will be this coming Friday night, November 8th, at 7:00 p.m.. If you can grab a song and something to eat, come join us. We would love to have you.

God bless you all this week and don’t forget to pray for the lost!