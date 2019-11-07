Books-N-Bits

We would like to invite everyone to come to the Douglas County Public Library for our Buy-One-Get-One Free Scholastic Book Fair, Monday-Friday, November 18-22, 9am-5pm.
Start you Christmas shopping early. There will be a good variety of children’s books for all ages. We would love to have you come shop with us.
The library is located at 301 W. Webster Ave., in Ava. The phone number is 417-683-5633.
Among the new books at the library, you will find:
FICTION
- Tom Clancy Enemy Contact, by Mike Maden
- The Deception, by Kat Martin
- Sins of the Father, by J. A. Jance
- What Rose Forgot, by Nevada Barr
- A Better Man, by Louise Penny
- The Wolf Wants In, by Laura McHugh
- Bloody Genius, by John Sandford
- The Oracle, by Clive Cussler
- The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly
- This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger
- The Guardians, by John Grisham
- The Institute, by Stephen King
- The Patchwork Bride, by Sandra Dallas
- Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill, by Reed Farrel Coleman
- The Glovemaker, by Ann Weisgarber
- The Girl Behind the Red Rope, by Ted Dekker
- 19th Christmas, by James Patterson
- The Dark Side, by Danielle Steel
- Thirteen, by Steve Cavanaugh
- City of Widows, by Robert Pobi
- The Oysterville Sewing Club, by Susan Wiggs
- The Perfect Wife, by J. P. Delaney
- Campusland, by Scott Johnston
- The Fifth Column, by Andrew Gross
- Tin Badges, by Lorenzo Carcaterra
- The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware
- A Stranger on the Beach, by Michele Campbell
- Cilka’s Journey, by Heather Morris
NONFICTION
- Lake of the Ozarks; My Surreal Summer in Vanishing America, by Bill Geist
- Kochland; The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America, by Christopher Leonard
- A History of the Ozarks, Vol. 2: The Conflicted Ozarks, by Brooks Blevins
- Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin
- The Pioneers, by David McCullough
- The Pioneer Woman Cooks; The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond
- Call Sign Chaos, by Jim Mattis
- Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl, by Jennie Vanasco
- Diamond Doris; The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief, by Doris Payne
- Inside Out, by Demi Moore
COMPACT DISCS
- The Paris Orphan, by Natasha Lester
- An African Christmas, by Jennifer Snow
- Winter in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand
- Disney Children’s Favorites, Vol. 3
- Marvel Spiderman Story Book Collection
DVDs
- Split Infinity
- 10 Unforgettable Westerns Starring Hollywood Greats
- Dear Prudence
- Mr. Blue Sky
- A Twist in the Tale
- What Katy Did
- Paws to the Rescue
- Mandie and the Secret Tunnel
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?