Books-N-Bits

We would like to invite everyone to come to the Douglas County Public Library for our Buy-One-Get-One Free Scholastic Book Fair, Monday-Friday, November 18-22, 9am-5pm.

Start you Christmas shopping early. There will be a good variety of children’s books for all ages. We would love to have you come shop with us.

The library is located at 301 W. Webster Ave., in Ava. The phone number is 417-683-5633.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

Tom Clancy Enemy Contact, by Mike Maden

The Deception, by Kat Martin

Sins of the Father, by J. A. Jance

What Rose Forgot, by Nevada Barr

A Better Man, by Louise Penny

The Wolf Wants In, by Laura McHugh

Bloody Genius, by John Sandford

The Oracle, by Clive Cussler

The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly

This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger

The Guardians, by John Grisham

The Institute, by Stephen King

The Patchwork Bride, by Sandra Dallas

Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill, by Reed Farrel Coleman

The Glovemaker, by Ann Weisgarber

The Girl Behind the Red Rope, by Ted Dekker

19th Christmas, by James Patterson

The Dark Side, by Danielle Steel

Thirteen, by Steve Cavanaugh

City of Widows, by Robert Pobi

The Oysterville Sewing Club, by Susan Wiggs

The Perfect Wife, by J. P. Delaney

Campusland, by Scott Johnston

The Fifth Column, by Andrew Gross

Tin Badges, by Lorenzo Carcaterra

The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware

A Stranger on the Beach, by Michele Campbell

Cilka’s Journey, by Heather Morris

NONFICTION

Lake of the Ozarks; My Surreal Summer in Vanishing America, by Bill Geist

Kochland; The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America, by Christopher Leonard

A History of the Ozarks, Vol. 2: The Conflicted Ozarks, by Brooks Blevins

Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin

The Pioneers, by David McCullough

The Pioneer Woman Cooks; The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond

Call Sign Chaos, by Jim Mattis

Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl, by Jennie Vanasco

Diamond Doris; The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief, by Doris Payne

Inside Out, by Demi Moore

COMPACT DISCS

The Paris Orphan, by Natasha Lester

An African Christmas, by Jennifer Snow

Winter in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand

Disney Children’s Favorites, Vol. 3

Marvel Spiderman Story Book Collection

DVDs

Split Infinity

10 Unforgettable Westerns Starring Hollywood Greats

Dear Prudence

Mr. Blue Sky

A Twist in the Tale

What Katy Did

Paws to the Rescue

Mandie and the Secret Tunnel

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?