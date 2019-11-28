Black Oak – Donna Dodson

November 24 – Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Ephesians 5:20

Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalms 90 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Bryse Dodson, Theta & Gary Nokes, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker & Becky, Wanda Goss and family, Tiffanee Satterfield, Zamber Little and family, Dara Strong, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Tammy Hinrick, Kay, all sick and bereaved, unsaved and unspoken, military, law enforcement, country, leaders and each other.

We had good testimonies. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from 1 John 2:1-6. Abide in Christ.

Our heater wasn’t working, so we dismissed our evening service.

Our dinner for November/December Birthdays, Anniversaries and Thanksgiving/Christmas will be December 8.

We wish everyone a very happy and safe Thanksgiving.