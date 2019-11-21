Black Oak – Donna Dodson

But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy. 1 Peter 1:15-16

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Peter 1:3-12 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings and Little AnnaBelle Johnson did the Penny March for Camp Piand.

Sister Theta Nokes sang a special song for us.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Hebrews 4:14 and 10:23. Stay true to God and claim the promises given to us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, Kay, Gary & Theta Nokes, Zamber Little & family, Tiffanee Satterfield, Dana Brazeal, Dana Strong & family, Bailey Strong, Clyde Irby, Angie Turley, John Stephens, Araceli Potter, Betty Satterfield, Roy Frye, Virginia Parsley, our children, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country, leaders, and each other.

Sunday evening worship began with singing. We had good testimonies. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from John 15:7. More power is available if we abide in Him. There is power in prayer! Expect it to be answered.

God is so good to us. Please join us at Black Oak if you are searching for a church family to worship with.

Our dinner will be Sunday, December 8 at noon. Turkey and ham will be furnished.

May God bless you all this week.