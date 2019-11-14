Black Oak– Donna Dodson

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Matthew 5:16

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 2 Corinthians 5:1-10 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings. Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Wanda Goss and Theta Nokes each sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Philippians 2.

Please pray with us for Dale Roy, Theta & Gary Nokes, John Schultz, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Rheba Pool, Connie Lansdown, Dara Strong,& family, Tiffanee Satterfield, Zamber Little, Barbara Ellison, Norma Jenkins, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, law enforcement, country & leaders, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We enjoyed the specials from Ella Fae Mitchell and Theta Nokes.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Philippians 1:1-11. It is good to have people we can count on to help us encourage each other and reach out to everyone. It is good to love like Jesus wants us to. We need to love enough to share what God’s word says is OK and what is not OK.

Our November – December /Thanksgiving – Christmas dinner will be on December 8.

May God bless you all this week.