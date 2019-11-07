Black Jack Community Church – Carol Murdy

November 3 – We have been blessed yet again with another beautiful day to join together in fellowship to worship our Creator. This Sunday brought us together in prayer and worship before Sunday School. Matthew 11 shows Jesus, having commissioned and ordained the disciples in the last chapter, leaving them to begin their ministries while He continued in His work. Two disciples of John the Baptist came to Him, inquiring as to whether He was the Messiah as John’s request. Jesus acknowledged that He was. John had witnessed the dove and voice from heaven that came in acknowledgment of Jesus at His water baptism, God saying This is My Son in whom I am well pleased. Yet, John needed reassurance. He had not seen Jesus’ miracles nor heard His words. Jesus sent John’s disciples back to Him, telling them to report those miracles they had seen and the word spoken. After their departure, Jesus honored the ministry of John the Baptist who fulfilled prophecy.

The youth told of Jonah, his calling to preach in Nineveh and his refusal. Jonah tried to sail away and hide from God, who sent a storm which ended with Jonah being tossed overboard to save the ship and crew. He was swallowed by a large fish, and Jonah realized his situation and repented unto God. He was delivered to shore and preached in Nineveh. It is better to be quickly obedient and there is no way to hide from God.

Pastor Vic Murdy shared many scriptures of encouragement following our worship. Hebrews tells us that God cannot lie; why is it then that do we not believe and live in the midst of His promises? All promises of God are for those who submit themselves to God. Satan comes against us to steal, kill and destroy. But the victory is ours in Jesus Christ. (Luke 9:l)God provided armor to protect us in Ephesians 6. We have the power to bind and loose on earth, God promising to bind and loose in heaven what we ask in Jesus’s name (Matthew 18:18,19). Our weapon is the Word of God, speaking against the enemy with scripture as Jesus did when confronted by the devil after His 40 days in the wilderness. Learn to walk in the spirit and with the characteristics identified in Galatians 5. John 14 tells us not to let our heart be troubled. Trials and tribulations come upon us all; but we have the victory in Jesus’ name. John 15 declares that we can claim the promises of God if we keep His commandments. But we need to keep reading the Word, submitting our time and ourselves unto Him.

God is not a respecter of persons. We have been ordained and have the power to do all that Jesus did and greater things than those. (John 14). God will never leave us nor forsake us. We are to submit ourselves to Him so that He can care for and protect us. If we don’t, we stand in His way. He is there for us if we allow Him to be.

Our services are at l0:00 a.m. Sunday morning. All are welcomed. Pastor Murdy can be reached at (417) 543-3659. Follow our church activities on Facebook. In Christ Jesus, we have the victory! Be encouraged in the promises and provisions of our Almighty God.