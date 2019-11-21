Black Jack – Carol Murdy

November 17 – Another precious day that the Lord hath made! Following prayer requests and prayer with the reading of Acts 9:1-17, Sunday School commenced. The study of Matthew 11 continued with discussion about “the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence and the violent take it by force” (verse 12). The church suffers persecution; but the church praying with intensity and unity invites God our Defender to battle and take back what the enemy has taken and/or protect what is in jeopardy of being taken. Those rejecting Christ will suffer judgment. Jesus glories the Father with thanksgiving and calls all to take His yoke upon Him for His burden is light (verses 25-30).

The youth continued their study of Moses, moving from his miraculous saving as a baby to his meeting with Pharaoh about letting the Jews go. After many plagues and God protecting those who had blood sacrifices upon their door, the Pharaoh let them go. He reneged and wanted them back. However, all the Egyptians drowned when the Red Sea that God parted for the Jews overcame them.

The youth demonstrated a victory dance celebration.

Pastor Murdy began with Mark 16:15, Jesus saying “…Go ye into all the world and preach to every creature.” Preach here means to tell, be a witness of Christ that another might be saved. We can condemn another to hell if we fail to witness for another. Some are afraid to witness uncertain of what to say or being rejected. Shake the dust (rejection) off and stay on the mission. Read the Word to understand in a way it can be shared. Ask for help from an elder, read and pray. Do we have the concern for, the true love for another’s eternal life, to be willing to do these things?

Pastor’s main scripture was Luke 8:5-15, the parable of the sower. As we witness, the seed (word of God) will fall upon those refusing to hear it (12). The seed is heard but there is no root, temptation easily besetting us, drawing us away (13). Others allow the cares of the world to choke out their faith (14). Some seeds fall on good ground (verse 15), those keeping their faith with patience and bring forth fruit. Lack of financing, problems and pressures of life are cares of the world which interfere with our walk with God and our ability to witness. Jesus invites us to cast our cares upon Him. We are called by God to ministry; it is His ministry. He will make a way beyond our ability if we ask and trust in Him. Also, God will be a debtor to no one. We have permission to test Him if we are a tither.

All are welcomed to join us Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659. See us on Facebook. Let us go and “tell the Good News”!