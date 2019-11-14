Black Jack – Carol Murdy

November 10 – Prayer requests, prayer and the reading of Luke 18 preceded Sunday School classes this Sunday. In Matthew 11, John the Baptist sent two of his disciples to inquire of the Lord if He were the Messiah or “should they look for another.” Was it because John, now imprisoned, had doubts about Jesus? Or did John understand the timing of his own words “He must increase but I must decrease.” (John 3:30) and so directed his disciples to Jesus? Are we not all to direct others to the Lord?

The youth shared their lesson and sang before Pastor Vic Murdy preached beginning in 2 Thessalonians 2. We are not to be shaken or troubled as the day of the Lord arrives. Many will refuse the truth to believe a lie. But verse 17 declares “comfort your hearts and stablish you in every good word and work.”

Isaiah 54:11 speaks to those afflicted (beaten down, low in spirit or troubled). The Lord will establish our foundation, turning stones and rocks into sapphires. “All thy children will be taught of the Lord and great shall be the peace of thy children”. Whosoever shall gather against thee shall fall for thy sake.” (Verse 15) We are to be further encouraged that “No weapon formed against thee shall prosper and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn.” What the devil intends for harm God will turn into something good. We are not to be discouraged!

Isaiah 55 invites all who are thirsty to come to the water (for he that drinks from the Lord’s well will thirst no more – John 4). He offers wine and milk without money and without price. God will establish an everlasting covenant with those who come unto Him. Verse 6 invites all to “Seek the Lord while He may yet be found.” Turn away from wickedness and be partakers as one of my children. God’s food is always nutritious and won’t decay nor fade away. Verse 11 assures us that His word shall go forth and not return to Him void.

God’s promises are real but are only for those who are His; they are not for those who play church nor the lost. Psalms 115:9, 10, 11 states to trust in the Lord for He is our help and our shield. Verse 12 states that He will bless them that fear Him. He provides for us, protects us, defends us and blesses us. In Him we find fullness of life everlasting.

Service begins at l0:00 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. Blackjack church activities and videos are available on Facebook. Be assured that God takes care of His own. His ways are above our ways, His thoughts above ours. The God of creation who is all Wisdom is the Father of all who receives and obeys Him. He desires to bless one and all who come unto Him.