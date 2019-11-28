Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

November 24, 2019 – The Bethany Baptist Church Fall Revival closed out Sunday afternoon. The guest speaker was Art Thomas who is the founder and director of “Freedom Ranch” a Recovery Ministry in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The H.O.P.E. Program for people with addictions has proved to be successful when people with addictions have stayed with the program to the finish.

The Thomas Family provided special music in all the services last week. Art, his wife, Michele, and their children, Jacob, Charity, Jonathan, and Josiah, sing for the pure joy of it and that brings joy to the hearts of the listeners.

One of the messages that Art brought this week was built upon a phrase in Acts 18:10 “I have much people in this city.” What Paul could see was a city much taken in idolatry with every sort of sin named in Corinthians 6:9 and 10. Paul had been under attack by the Jews who were so zealous for their traditions that they would have killed Paul if they could. Paul might have given up and left the city, but God told him not to be afraid but to preach on. God could see the potential. A great number of those addicted to their sins would be saved.

Even in a small town like Ava there are some who are caught up in sin and addictions with apparently no hope. If they should continue in the path of unbelief their destination will be Hell, but God loves sinners and sees something worthwhile that we may not see. There is hope. We must realize that the Word of God is powerful. God is able to do what we cannot do. Our part is to live in such a way showing the joy of our salvation, that those around us will listen to us when we give out the Word of God.