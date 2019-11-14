Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

November 11 – Norma Stillings had to change her plans for Veterans Day. Originally she planned to go up to the Ava Cemetery for the Veterans Day observance there, but in order to get some medical tests done, she had to take a Monday morning appointment. But she had still planned to go play patriotic music at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center that afternoon, but when the time came, sleet was falling and the temperature was dropping. It seemed that it would not be a smart thing to get out at all so she chickened out.

Tim Henderson did some work this week for Norma. He fixed a leak under a bathroom sink and found a loose wire in the ceiling light that was causing the light to come on part of the time and not come on part of the time. Loose wires are not good. He did some painting and replaced a light bulb in the garage ceiling, saving Norma the trouble and hazard of climbing a ladder.

The Jubilee Singers have been practicing some Christmas music and a couple of songs for the Fall Revival that starts next week. Tim Henderson is the leader and is doing a fine job of that. It is a good thing to have someone with talent and training in music as well in all sorts of “Handyman” skills.

Christians must guard their tongues realizing that what’s said cannot be “unsaid.” They must be careful what they do, where they go, and even what they listen to because the lost person will be watching to see if this “Christianity” is for “real.” But we can never be perfect, but in order to be the best we can be, we must be faithful in reading our Bibles, thinking about what it says, laying it to heart, and “living” it. Even then, we cannot “live it” without the grace of God. Pray that God will help us to “get it right.”