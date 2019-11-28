Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

It is hunting season and everyone is looking for a buck. Pastor Wolfe used this analogy to deliver a moving message titled “What Are you Hunting For?” We are familiar with the analogies of fishing and how we are to be fishers of men but hunting and fishing go together. Just as Bass Pro specializes in hunting and fishing so God puts these two together also in the Scriptures. Pastor Wolfe said we could view the Bible as a “Field and Stream” magazine.

Pastor Wolfe took us to several texts in Song of Solomon and explored them in Hebrew showing that the deer (roe or buck) in those texts refers to Jesus. Why is it that so many people come to church and can’t find Jesus? Perhaps, it is because they are not hunting for the buck?

Jesus told the parable of the lost coin. The woman was diligently searching for the lost coin. (Luke 15:8) Are we hunters diligently seeking the buck? If we diligently hunt, we will be rewarded. (Hebrews 11:6)

The pastor shared how in nature the does encircle the buck when they lie down in order to alert him to danger from any direction. Just, so we need to make Jesus the center of our lives.

This relationship Jesus wants to have with us is so intimate and rewarding. He loves us and cares about us more than we can understand. Do not be so busy with your lives that you delay seeking him diligently while he may be found. This is hunting season, but it will soon be over. “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.” (Jeremiah 8:20) What a tragedy it would be. Will you not hunt for Him while he may be found?

There was a special anointing service for three precious souls after the worship service who are facing life threatening illnesses. We are instructed to do this in James 5 and believe that the prayer of faith shall save the sick.

The Pathfinder club has been collecting food for Thanksgiving baskets and will be delivering them this week to a few families in need. You may remember we mentioned last week they were on a campout. They all survived 20 degree nights and enjoyed earning their Orienteering and Navigation honor. They learned valuable skills with a compass and cooking on open fires. They loved the adventure and really roughed it camping off the grid and with no cell phone reception! If you have a youth interested in Pathfinders, contact the church for more information.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. We appreciate your donations and support as 146 people in our community were served during the month of October. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 92.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,563 items.