Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

It is only early November right now, but it isn’t too soon for our Pathfinder club to be thinking about Thanksgiving. That means they will be collecting food and preparing 12 Thanksgiving Baskets to be given to 12 needy families in the community. Our weekly Prayer & Study Meetings are still happening at 6:30 pm each Wednesday evening, so if you are looking for an interesting study to attend, we invite you to join us.

During our Sabbath School time at church last week we had a special Pathfinder program, inducting all the new members into our Ava Pathfinder Club. We are really proud of these children who want to dedicate their lives to Christ.

During our church service last week, Elder Eck Ulrich brought us a message titled: “A Father’s Cry”, which was his own personal story of a time in his life when he needed reassurance that God was still with him and willing to answer his prayers. He recounted a time many years ago when he became acquainted with a gentleman who wrote down his prayers in journals and later wrote down the answers he had received. This person had stacks of these prayer journals and told brother Ulrich how encouraging it was to go back and read the proof of how God had worked in his life.

Elder Ulrich then told of how he had recently come across a prayer letter he had written while living in Willis, Texas back in January of 2006 at a time when his son was nearing the end of a prison sentence. The letter contained four distinct requests: 1) knowing that his son was truly converted, 2) receiving word that his son would be credited with all time served, 3) finding a trailer at a reasonable price, 4) finding a place to live further out in the country.

With tears in his voice, Elder Ulrich told us how quickly the two most important requests – items 1 & 2 – had been answered. His son was released from prison in August of 2006, and over the next several years Elder Ulrich saw constant evidence of his son’s conversion. The letter became lost to his memory as Elder Ulrich witnessed his son attend and graduate from university, get married and start a family. But God had not forgotten!

Elder Ulrich told us about finding the property they now own in Missouri in late 2008. This property is much “further out in the country.” This was definitely an answer to item 4, but it would be three more years before they could build a home and move from Texas to Missouri. Now, only item 3, the trailer request, remained unanswered.

It was during a visit with his son and daughter-in-law that they were all invited to the home of a longtime friend. When they arrived, Elder Ulrich saw an enclosed trailer sitting in the friend’s driveway and asked about it. It had been left there several months before by a missionary couple who were now overseas. They needed to sell it to pay bills and help finance their ministry. Elder Ulrich’s friends were trying to sell it for them so they could reclaim the space in their driveway. Elder Ulrich immediately decided he wanted to buy it to help him move his possessions from Texas to Missouri – and because it was the same red color as his pickup truck. It was a perfect three-way answer to prayer.

Elder Ulrich emphasized the need that each of us has to rely on God and to remember how God has led us in the past. “In reviewing our past history, having traveled over every step of advance to our present standing, I can say, Praise God! As I see what the Lord has wrought, I am filled with astonishment, and with confidence in Christ as leader. We have nothing to fear for the future, except as we shall forget the way the Lord has led us, and His teaching in our past history.” Last Day Events p. 72

How better to remember than by keeping track of the prayers we pray and the answers we receive?

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 146 people in our community were served during the month of October. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 92.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,563 items.