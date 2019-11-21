Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Our Pathfinder club was brave to be camping this week end out at the Porter’s farm on west 14. We look forward to hearing about their adventures. We did hear the frightening experience Doug Downs and one of our youth had while armadillo hunting this past week. They encountered a mama bear and her cub. They froze and prayed as she stood on her back legs chomping her jaws. As soon as she joined her cub in the tree, they made their escape and lived to tell about it!

Fred Perlee told an inspiring children’s story from his hike with his two sons this past summer. As they hiked over 1,000 miles on the Continental Divide Trail, they had many trials and opportunities to trust the Lord to provide for their needs.

Elder Perlee shared how he lost his water bottle while hiking through New Mexico where it was very hot and water so important. He shared with his boys that he was not worried about it and while it was inconvenient at the moment to share a container with them, he knew God was with them and would provide. The next day they were walking by a road and they spotted a water bottle sitting in a ditch of water. It was the same kind of bottle he had lost!

Another instance of God’s provision was when his son, Rueben dropped his protective lens cover from his camera somewhere in the desert. A week or so later as they were walking down a RR track, they came across a lens cover sitting on the RR tracks. It was the exact size needed and in perfect condition! The Lord provides!

Boys are hard on shoes and Rueben’s good pair got torn up after 500 miles of hiking, so they bought a Walmart brand which lasted about 3 weeks. They were in the middle of nowhere and came across a hiker’s exchange box. These are scattered along the trail where hikers can leave things they do not need or want and exchange for something they need. You would never know what might be in the box. There were three boxes at this place and guess what was there? A $150 pair of boots that fit Rueben perfectly!

Elder Perlee encouraged us to search the Scriptures for the promises waiting for us to claim. Just as surely as the oak tree is in the acorn, so is God’s word like a seed. As we trust and believe His Word, that God will fulfill His Word in our life, so our faith will grow into a mighty oak!

Elder Jim Porter shared a message for the worship hour about the Holy Spirit from Isaiah 61:1-3. He shared a little of his own conversion experience and wanted us to understand the role of the Holy Spirit. The same Spirit that powered the creation can recreate us anew and we can have new life as sons and daughters of God. “Without the Holy Spirit this old man would go to the grave without hope. He changes me and empowers me by His Spirit,” Elder Porter said.

How do we know we have the Holy Spirit? If we are filled with the Spirit, we will have the fruits of the Spirit – love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance listed in Galatians 5:2-23. Elder Porter emphasized that we must have love for one another and learn to forgive those who have really done us wrong. “Forgiveness is the first criteria for this old man to be a candidate for the kingdom of heaven.” He closed, quoting Hebrews 2:3 “How shall we escape if we neglect so great a salvation…”

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support. 146 people in our community were served during the month of October. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 92.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,563 items. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!